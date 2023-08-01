A village Post Office is to move in August to a nearby location.
Upton Cross’ service is currently located in Linkinhorne Parish Hall. The postmaster from Gunnislake Post Office will continue to operate the service from the new location – ‘The Shop’ in The Caradon Inn, Upton Cross.
The community is set to benefit as the current part-time branch, which is open on Wednesday lunchtime, will instead be open daily.
The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 10am to 4pm; Sunday: 12pm to 4pm. This will provide 40 hours of Post Office service a week.
The current Outreach Post Office service will close on Wednesday, August 16, at 2pm and it will open at the new premises on Tuesday, August 22, at 1pm.
Anne Murphy, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”
A spokesperson added: “We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”
The opportunity to give feedback will close on September 15.
Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 619471 or via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.