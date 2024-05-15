PLANS for a new public access defibrillator at a property in Fowey have been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
It was refused amid concerns of the visual impact on a Grade II* listed building.
An application had been submitted on behalf of Haveners, a bar and grill, with letting rooms located on Fowey Quay, the site of which is owned by St Austell Brewery.
Fowey Town Council objected to the proposals, stating: “Object. Whilst very supportive in principle of Public Access Defibrillators, FTC has concerns about the siting of this one. Visually, this defibrillator would be sited on the principal elevation of a Grade II* listed building in a highly prominent location on Town Quay, which is within the Conservation Area.
“Due to its size, bulk, materiality and colouration it would be an overtly modern addition that would detract from the historic character and significance of the building. It is of note that there is an existing Public Access Defibrillator on the British Legion building on the opposite side of the Town Quay about 25 metres away from Haveners and FTC questions the need for a second one in such close proximity.”
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicant: “The proposed work will not accord with the local planning authority's statutory duty ... because it wouldn’t preserve the special architectural and historic interests of the listed building.
“This is because the installation would be prominent and detract from the historic character of the listed building and Conservation Area. The National Planning Policy Framework requires harm to be weighed against the public benefit of the proposals. In this case the benefit ... is noted but there is an existing one near the site.
“The harm identified is considered to be less than substantial and as part of the balancing of these considerations special regard has been given to the desirability of preserving historic buildings and their settings. However the impact upon the character of the listed building and Conservation Area justifies a refusal of listed building consent. It is therefore considered that on balance the proposal is unacceptable in respect of the historic environment.”