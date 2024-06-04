A PLANNED closure of the A30 will not go ahead after discussions between Highways England and the organisers of the Royal Cornwall Show.
There had been a full weekend closure of the A30 planned between Chiverton and Summercourt from Friday June 7 at 9pm until Monday, June 10 at 6am.
It led to fears from those attending the show, held in Wadebridge, that this could cause issues for exhibitors and members of the public attending the annual event.
However, it has now been confirmed that this closure will no longer go ahead.
A spokesperson for the Royal Cornwall Show said: “Following discussions, the Royal Cornwall Show is delighted to be able to confirm that there will now be no planned daytime closures for the new A30 project during the three days of the Royal Cornwall Show on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week.
“It has been confirmed by the relevant authorities that the previously planned daytime closures will no longer be in place for the duration of the Royal Cornwall Show.”
Secretary of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, Chris Riddle added: “We are very happy to hear that in this instance common sense has prevailed, and disruption to traffic heading to the show during the day will be mitigated. We still advise that anyone visiting the show this week gives themselves plenty of time for their journey, and have a wonderful time while they are here.”