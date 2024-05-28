Camping Caradon Touring Park at Trelawne, near Looe, has applied for outline permission to replace 85 pitches with 28 caravans with associated parking and amenity space, along with landscaping and drainage works, writes Lee Trewhela.
The exact caravan type is unknown at this stage and therefore the appearance of the caravans is a matter for consideration at a later date. The site forms part of a group of holiday and residential parks centred around Trelawne Manor.
For more details see planning application PA24/03356 at planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=SCI5VUFGIAP00&activeTab=summary