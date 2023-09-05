“After having spinal surgery, I had a health review and now I can carry on driving. My wife has COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and she has been really poorly. Because I am her carer, she can get anxious when I am not at home, but I can get around quicker now in the car. We do not see many people during the week, so to come here and make friends is really good. It is not all physical. If you aid the mental side, it helps the physical side.”