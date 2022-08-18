Pick up this week’s paper for all our Camelford Show coverage
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 18th August 2022 5:00 pm
THE welly boots were thrown aside for sandals and sun hats at this year’s Camelford Agricultural Show which was finally blessed with scorching sunshine.
Join us as we take a short tour around the show ground to see what was on offer at this excellent, one-day event.
Why not share your favourite memories of Camelford Show with us for a chance to be featured in our Letter’s section. Write to: Letters, The Tindle Suite, Webb’s House, The Parade, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 6AH. Or email: [email protected] / [email protected]
