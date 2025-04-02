GERMAN photographer Jasmin Fernholz has beautifully captured the serenity of walking along the South West Coast Path at sunset, earning her the title of South West Coast Photographer of the Year.
Her breathtaking image, taken on a warm summer’s evening near Tintagel, perfectly conveys the path’s peaceful charm, with golden light casting long shadows over rugged cliffs and the vast Atlantic stretching into the horizon.
Fernholz’s work stood out for its ability to transport viewers into the scene, evoking the quiet solitude and beauty of coastal walking.
Judges praised her for encapsulating the essence of the South West Coast Path - where nature, light and landscape combine to create a truly magical experience.
Heidi Morstang, Lecturer in Photography at the University of Plymouth, said of the winning image: “Throughout the judging process, this image repeatedly captivated our attention. We were drawn to its serene atmosphere, where the soft, low light gently highlights the wildflowers and winding path, while the woman walking evokes a sense of freedom.
“The scene embodies the very essence of what many seek when exploring the South West Coast Path – a harmonious blend of natural beauty in an accessible environment. The photographer has perfectly captured a fleeting moment, where the setting sun breaks through the clouds, casting light that intensifies the vibrant colours of the wildflowers.”
Jasmin beat tough competition from over 1,700 entries that included photographers from around the world. She not only wins the coveted title, but also a two-night stay at St Austell Brewery’s The Pier House in Charlestown, plus two return train tickets, courtesy of sponsors Great Western Railway.
Jasmin said of her winning image: “My ‘Walking on Sunshine’ photo was taken at Tintagel in May 2024. It was my fourth time to Tintagel, but the first time travelling with my Mum, and in the evening, we chose the path up to St Materiana's Church in the hope of seeing a wonderful sunset.
“I was afraid that the clouds wouldn’t move fast enough, and I had carried my 1.2 kg Sony A7III for nothing. But we enjoyed the warm light of the evening for taking photos, the gentle breeze, the perfect view over the coastline and the King Arthur statue in the distance, when suddenly, out of nowhere, an impressive capercaillie appeared.
“It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments when everything around you feels just perfect; the meaning of a capercaillie is to bring love into your life. It means a lot to me that this goosebumps moment now makes me the ‘South West Coast Path Photographer of the Year’.”
Other winners were:
Young Photographer of the Year – Path to Kellan Head, North Cornwall – William Curzon
Nature - Jurassic Coast, Hooken Cliffs, Devon - Stephen Holdway
Climate Change - Safety Just Around the Corner, Newlyn, Cornwall – Mark Gowan
Wildlife - Jumping for Joy, Devon – Robert Hughes
Urban Lines - Natural Mirror, Polzeath, Cornwall – Ayla Rinke
People & Path - Park Run Past the Map, Minehead, Somerset – Sally Durow
Sky Shot – Clifftop Down, Rinsey, Cornwall – Pete Courtis