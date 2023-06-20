“We originally started as a completely Bristol-based band in 2013, having formed whilst studying at BIMM (Bristol Institute of Modern Music). We now have members from Exeter, Bristol, Gloucester, and as far north as Derby! The current line-up was established in 2019 but, due to Covid, we were forced into hibernation. We finally got out gigging again in 2021 as a 6 piece, and we’ve now found our ideal lineup as a 5 piece. Most of the songs that feature on our first E.P, ‘Unhallowed Chambers’, are a mix from both original guitarists having a joint input. Since 2018, Drakkar writes the core elements of the songs, with the other members adding their own flair, style and creativity to what they play.”