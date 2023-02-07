Creativity comes in many different forms, whether it be musical, expressive or artistic: at Phluid Records we embrace it all.
Our columns have predominantly been given over to musical artists, either solo performers or bands, but as we alluded to in last weeks article, we are pleased to announce that Callywith College in Bodmin will be joining up with us to provide a student radio show, broadcast from their very own studio. That studio is very nearly ready and we are super excited to see what the amazing students at Callywith will come up with. The college drama department, under the leadership of Clare Underwood, is outstanding, and Phluid Records have had the privilege of being invited to see two plays recently, both of which were performed and directed at the highest professional level. With the college on board, therefore, we will be looking to provide future features dedicated to drama and performing arts, from both their own department, and surrounding theatres.
This week, however, we are all about art. Leo and Neil will be joined on tomorrow’s Wal of Paine Show by the phenomenally talented Joolz Denby.
Bradford-based Joolz is an artist, tattooist, writer, performer, author….the list goes on.
Over the last 40-50 years she has performed at five Edinburgh festivals & twenty-five Glastonbury festivals, to name just two. She has represented England at International arts festivals across the globe. Her work has been included in educational programs for children, and she has worked and performed regularly on Radio One and Radio Four.
She is the author of five Novels, one of which (Stone Baby) won the Crimewriter’s Association Award for New Crime Writer of the year. She is part of the Red Sky coven Group of musicians and has had her poetry set to music by both Jah Wobble and Justin Sullivan. That life-long association with Justin Sullivan and the group New Model Army has seen Joolz produce the band’s cover art for over four decades, and outside of that Joolz is a prolific artist with a very distinctive style.
Needless to say that Phluid records are absolutely delighted and privileged to welcome Joolz into our humble East Cornwall studio via the magic of Zoom.
Joolz will be discussing art, music, poetry and her love of cats, and how all of these things can help with mental health, mindfulness and well-being.
When we spoke with her to arrange our interview, Joolz also touched on the prevalence of art theft in today’s digital world, basically impacting on independent artist’s livelihoods.
With this in mind, we have also spoken with local artist Christina Pierce who will be working with Phluid records to produce her take on our Angel Wings motif.
Cornwall-born Christina completed a foundation course at Plymouth college of Art and went on to graduate from the Central School of Art, London. She has Exhibited all over the world with her famous cricket paintings, and will be putting her “spin” on our logo to produce a limited edition run of mugs which will be sold in an effort to hi light art theft. All profits will be donated to a charity nominated by Christina.
To catch Joolz live and have an opportunity to ask her any questions you may have, jump into the chat room at vision.phluidrecords.co.uk from 7-9pm tomorrow (Thursday 9th)
To check out all things Christina go to: www.christinapierce.com
Search phluidrecords to find out more.