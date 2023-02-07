Our columns have predominantly been given over to musical artists, either solo performers or bands, but as we alluded to in last weeks article, we are pleased to announce that Callywith College in Bodmin will be joining up with us to provide a student radio show, broadcast from their very own studio. That studio is very nearly ready and we are super excited to see what the amazing students at Callywith will come up with. The college drama department, under the leadership of Clare Underwood, is outstanding, and Phluid Records have had the privilege of being invited to see two plays recently, both of which were performed and directed at the highest professional level. With the college on board, therefore, we will be looking to provide future features dedicated to drama and performing arts, from both their own department, and surrounding theatres.