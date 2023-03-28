“I used to be the sole song-writer”, says Darren, “but these days everyone comes up with part or fully formed ideas. Jesse and Wendy also write for themselves in their solo projects, with Jessie rarely writing when she is happy, and Wendy having a very political edge to her style. Anna has been writing for years, and her writing style is very emotional, whereas John is still fairly new to the process, but with so many different approaches the music is constantly evolving.”