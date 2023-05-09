Living in Cornwall, there is one thing that we can all be certain of.
The uncertainty of the weather. As the coronation of King Charles III began, the heavens opened in his former Duchy meaning that the collaborative efforts of the Kernow Pub Group and Phluid Records, to bring some fantastic music, food and art to the Jubilee Inn at Pelynt, had to be postponed. On a united front, all organisers and musicians sadly agreed to cancel and re-group.
Watch this space for a future event to be announced, as and when we can get these fantastic bands back together for a performance.
On a positive note, however, down in Crantock, The Old Albion pub, together with The Cornishman, put on an amazing “village day” on Sunday the 7th, where there was sun and fun a-plenty.
There was a fantastic turn out to see The Morzim perform an energetic set of Punk/ New wave and Ska at the Old Albion between 3pm and 5pm, organised by Landlady Eve, together with Emily, Jax and all the amazing staff.
No sooner had the band finished their second encore, than a seamless transition to The Cornishman saw the incredibly talented Qwest begin a set that had the crowd jumping from the out-set, with a high energy mix of sing-along classics including Bruno Mars, Tina Turner and Men at Work.
It is fantastic to see a village (and a certain amount of people who had specifically travelled to be involved), get behind an event to this extent, and the weather could not have been kinder. At Phluid Records we always talk about unity and collaboration within music, and this event was no exception. A big thanks to everyone involved, and we certainly look forward to working with The Old Albion in the future.
You can catch The Morzim, together with some other fantastic bands and local talents, in Crantock as part of a three day festival event in September.
Keep it Phluid to find out more, and visit The Old Albion Facebook page to keep in touch.
Last week’s copy of The Cornish Times saw Phluid Record’s regular Gig Guide, and with the festival season upon us, there are all sorts of indoor and outdoor events coming up across Cornwall. JJs bar in Liskeard has now re-opened it’s rear garden, and this week saw the energetic “Blackout” performing the first of many gigs in the open air.
The Bullers at Looe will be hosting an eclectic mix of bands across the Looe festival later in the year, and the Relay for Life event in Liskeard, in support of Cancer Research UK, on May 27th and 28th, sees Phluid Records supporting this fantastic cause, with our very own presenter Steve Prout hosting this “Day at the Races”.
This 24 hour event will take place on the rugby field and boasts a superb line-up of live acts to keep both the teams and the public entertained “all day and all of the night”, with acts including the brilliant Junk Jazz band Lady Noir, Josh Taylor, Ellie Brunt and Luke Middleton to name but a few.
For information on all this and more check out Phluid Records online where you can also find a wealth of video content covering a wide variety of artists.