This week, we would like to start with a huge thank-you to all who have signed our support forms, both online and on-paper via our fantastic trader friends throughout town.
It is only with your support that we can continue to bring you the very best in original new music, events, radio and TV – and it is humbling to see so many people standing with us in our mission to build better for Liskeard.
Through this support, we’re super excited to announce the first of a series of regular events to be held at the new development in the heart of town - so prepare for LAUNCH Liskeard! Boarding 3-7pm Saturday, September 23 in The PlayPen @ The Workshed.
Building on our series of popular and successful events across the town, we’ll be presenting an afternoon of family-friendly fun in the sun, featuring fantastic Live Music accompanied by some of our finest local traders and food and drinks producers.
Bringing their unique spin on classic 90’s Brit-Rock for the modern age, Mellow Doubt take off with a delicious dose of 90’s nostalgia to warm the soul and move your soles. Mixing both a superb array of incredibly rendered classic covers and their own original works, they’ll leave you with no doubt that the spirit of the 90’s lives on - and is in good hands.
Cornwall’s leading mod revival, ska, post-punk and new-wave rockers The MorZim have grown to be the region’s go-to when it comes to retro-rocking that’ll get you bopping. With a concrete reputation as one of the best covers bands in the area, they never fail to lift the crowd to orbit so don’t miss this chance to catch them al-fresco.
Adam Hinks will be performing an amazing acoustic array of authentic audiological bliss. Those of you who were lucky enough to catch him at this year’s Liskeard Relay For Life, or even supporting T’Pau at the Exeter Phoenix, will know to expect excellence of execution and limitless lyrical prowess as this fast-rising local star joins us on-stage.
Meanwhile our very own maestro of mixology, Basedriver, will be supporting the acts throughout the day. We haven’t found a sound yet that Basedriver couldn’t - or wouldn’t - mix up in his sensational sonic servings, so expect him to keep the vibe alive as he takes you on an audiological adventure across the musical multiverse.
Scot Weller of Original Cornish Pasties, has taken his baking to the next level with the incredibly popular Death-Roll Spicy Sausage Roll and Ouevos Diablos Spicy Scotch Egg challenges, plus a selection of mammoth 2kg, 3kg and 5kg pasties! He’ll be joining us with his wondrous wares and perhaps even some stellar spicy food challenges for any of you who dare!
Pipeline Brewing Company craft an ever-changing line-up of beers using soft Cornish water. With fresh brews dropping fortnightly, they always sell out fast - so this is a fantastic opportunity to sample some of Pipeline’s galactic selection of victuals and imbibes.
With more to be announced and all hosted by our own Steve Prout, streaming the show live on Phluid FM and Phluid Vision, don’t miss this fantastic event - Help us build a thriving entertainments and activities hub in the centre of Liskeard!
We have a limited number of trader spaces still available in The Market Row! Contact us to enquire and reserve your plot today at [email protected]
Find out more at our website:
https://www.phluidrecords.co.uk
LAUNCH @ The PlayPen | 3pm-7pm Sat Sep 23rd
PlayPen Performance Canopy Tickets : Adults (18+) - £3, Kids - Free