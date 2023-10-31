Friday, November 3
- Mighty Howlers, The Bullers, Looe
- Lizzie Cornish, The Ship Inn, Looe
- Joe Elvis, (Tribute Show) Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday, November 4
- Mustard, The Bullers, Looe
- Rolling Tone, Social Club, Looe
- Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Callington
- The Boys,Social Club,Tregonissey
- Hepcats,Copley Arms, Hessenford
- Greg Suggitt, Social Club, Saltash (Comedian)
Sunday, November 5
- Blue River,The Bullers, Looe
- Christian Sleep, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Friday, November 10
- Robbie Sinclair, JJs, Looe
- Flexxxy Friday, JJs, Liskeard
- Vince Lee, The Bullers, Looe
- BandEkoot!, The Ship, Looe
- Levi Cruz,Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday, November 11
- Fully Amped, Social Club, Tregonissey
- Shadow Play, Copley Arms, Hessenford
- DJ Deeley & Moz, JJs, Looe
- Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe
- Simon Gee, Social Club, Looe
- Stargazer, Social Club, Saltash
- Mind Your Manners, Social Club, Callington
Sunday, November 12
- Gareth Jones, Copley Arms, Hessenford
- Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe
- Melissa, The Globe, Looe
Friday, November 17
- Walk The Talk, The Bullers, Looe
- Push Through, The Ship, Looe
Saturday, November 18
- Holly Coles, Copley Arms, Hessenford
- True Collision, The Bullers, Looe
- Katie J, Social Club, Looe
- Mind Your Manners, Social Club, Tregonissey
- Bottled Blondie, (Ticketed), Social Club, Saltash
- Lexis’s Disco, Social Club, Callington
- Beats & Burgers, Bar Silo, Golant
Sunday, November 19
- Quattro, The Bullers, Looe
- The Guise, Copley Arms, Hessenford
- Clatters, The Globe, Looe
Friday, November 24
- Flexxxy Friday, JJs, Looe
- The Bubble,The Bullers, Looe
- Raikes, The Ship, Looe
- Paul Armer, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday, November 25
- Ashley Harding, JJsLiskeard
- Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
- Straight Fire, Social Club, Tregonissey
- Cole & Ward, Copley Arms, Hessenford
- Opium, Social Club, Saltash
- Disco Night, Social Club, Looe
- Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington
- Cobra, The Globe, Looe
Sunday, November 26
- Blu Soule, The Bullers, Looe
- Rue, Copley Arms, Hessenford
In Addition:-
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday.
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.