KC - Of course performing in a huge stadium would be an opportunity I would love to have one day but over the years when seeing musicians and bands live there have been some really lovely venues that I love the idea of playing at. The first would be The Phoenix in Exeter as i’ve been there a few times and really love the feel it has. Another one would be a venue in Hackney, London called Earth Theatre. It’s a lovely, old converted cinema which just feels seeped in history. It’s one of the most interesting venues i’ve ever been to and wish it was closer to home ! The final one would have to be The Eden Project. I’ve seen Stereophonics there a few times now and I think the position is truly one of a kind. Artists seem to love playing there too, so would be an amazing local gig ! Sorry….that was more than one !!