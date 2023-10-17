As the summer events season fades to a memory, one would be forgiven for reflecting upon an incredible raft of gigs and festivals with a slight melancholy of knowing that the leaves are turning as the air cools and – to coin a phrase – winter is coming.
Not here at Phluid Towers though, as we prepare to ride those wintery winds upon sensational songs of ice and fire, served up by a stellar selection of artists, bands and performers in venues across the region on the run up to Christmas.
Kicking off a jam-packed schedule of events, Saturday Oct 21st and Sunday Oct 22nd sees the Carpe Diem Festival ’23 seizing the day at The Depot in Plymouth, hosted by and in support of Lady Noir’s “Shady Lady” Hannah Leach, whom you may have caught on BBC Spotlight this past week talking about her incredible journey through diagnosis and primary treatment for Cancer. We here at Phluid Records have been supporting Hannah’s campaign from the moment she broke the news to us live on The Wal Of Paine Show and we each had tears in our eyes and joy in our hearts seeing Hannah Ring The Bell last week after so many long months of grueling, unforgiving procedures, indicating that she has completed her primary treatment.
In celebration of this and continuing Hannah’s phenomenal Fundraising efforts for The Pink Ribbon Foundation, The Carpe Diem Festival brings together more than 16 incredible local acts across two days at Plymouth’s premiere venue. With live bands from 12pm to 10pm each day, Saturday’s line-up features: Crooked Tempo, Lilly Rainbow, In August, Here Lies Tomorrow, Hoya Bembe, Secrets & Lies, Black Bird and Arizona Law – whilst Sunday packs in performances from: Siren Songbird, The Hott Figs, Black Tar Roses, Lady Noir, Feel Good Factory, Russell Sinclair & The Smokin Locos, The Mad Dog Duo and the incredible Andy Quick Band.
Finishing off proceedings from 10:30pm Sunday, we are incredibly honoured to have been invited to round this incomparable array of live artists out with our very own Basedriver spinning up an eclectic musical storm on the decks… No pressure! We are privileged to have been a small part of Hannah’s journey from the very beginning and we cannot thank her enough for asking us to be a part of this amazing event. Tickets are £20 p/day, available via The Depot website and skiddle.com.
Staying on the theme of Fundraising for Cancer and following the amazing news that Liskeard Relay For Life ’23 raised a total of £43,641.70, Phluid Records launches our Fundraising Campaign for Relay ’24 with “Now That’s What I Call A Quiz” at The Saltash Social Club, December 8 from 7pm – and this ain’t your average pub quiz! Pushing the boundaries of what a quiz can be, your hosts Steve Prout and Andrea Wal will present incredibly interactive classic game-show quizardry from Countdown to Telly Addicts, Bullseye to Name That Tune and beyond! Tickets are £10 inc food, teams of four-six, with a sensational prize to be announced, hit our socials and website for more information.
But there’s more! #WinningWeekends are also returning to JJ’s Bar Liskeard as we continue our series of incredibly popular events at Liskeard’s #1 music venue. Visit our website www.phluidrecords.co.uk for the latest details & line-ups and don’t forget to tune into The Wal Of Paine Show this Thursday, 7pm at vision.phluidrecords.co.uk where we’ll welcome back Ashley Harding and Pilton Stage Shortlisters Lady Noir to talk about debut albums, Hannah’s latest updates and all things Carpe Diem Festival in our first multi-guest feature episode!