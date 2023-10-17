Kicking off a jam-packed schedule of events, Saturday Oct 21st and Sunday Oct 22nd sees the Carpe Diem Festival ’23 seizing the day at The Depot in Plymouth, hosted by and in support of Lady Noir’s “Shady Lady” Hannah Leach, whom you may have caught on BBC Spotlight this past week talking about her incredible journey through diagnosis and primary treatment for Cancer. We here at Phluid Records have been supporting Hannah’s campaign from the moment she broke the news to us live on The Wal Of Paine Show and we each had tears in our eyes and joy in our hearts seeing Hannah Ring The Bell last week after so many long months of grueling, unforgiving procedures, indicating that she has completed her primary treatment.