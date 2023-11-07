Having been a massive Jack Johnson fan for the last 20 years, and having seen Jack and the band live on two occasions, Neil, from the Wal of Paine show, still finds it bizarre to have personal Direct Message sessions with the band’s exceptional drummer and percussionist, Adam Topol. Adam works with some amazing musicians himself, two of which have featured regularly on the shows: Anthony Michael and Marina Vanoff. These artists in turn have worked with musicians and artists such as G. Love, Jeff Coffin from the Dave Mathews Band, and Leon Mobley, who in his turn has worked with Ben Harper.