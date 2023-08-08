It isn’t very often that you will hear us talk about ourselves here at Phluid Towers, and quite rightly so.
Since its inception over two decades ago in London, Phluid Records has always acted as a platform for other, more talented people. Nothing has changed in its latest incarnation in the South West. however...we do want to crow just a little as we have recently taken stock of what we have achieved over the last 13 months.
A massive thank you to everyone that has contributed to our various shows and escapades. You have helped us reach nearly 100,000 views on our YouTube channel, and helped to provide us with an incredible 1.7 million impressions across our social media platforms. We are very proud of those figures. Crow over.
Moving forward we are already looking forward to a new wave of guests across the platform: some new, some returning, and all providing their own take on music, art and life in general. We are pleased to announce the return of The Big Lad, back on Monday evenings between 7 and 9pm.
This ever popular show sees the Big Fella spinning 100% pure vinyl and taking you across a range of bangers through the decades. His viewing figures are already showing any competition how it’s done.
Al Roberts, formally of St. Austell Bay Radio is also joining the Phluid Family with his “Tunes from the Man Cave” which will be airing on Tuesday nights, also between 7 and 9pm.
Al’s passion is Americana, and with a revival of the genre at the moment, we guarantee this is a show not to be missed.
Prout’s Night Out continues to be our “Flag Ship” show, and continuously scores high across a range of charts including comedy and chat.
Steve has recently been championing Giles and Angela Greenhough after their two Norfolk Terriers, Margie and Ruby were stolen from their East Cornwall farm. Steve’s show hit an all-time Phluid record in the chat room, with the most interaction we have seen.
He lit up Twitter social media and is still receiving ongoing interaction. See the bottom of this column for more details.
The Wal of Paine show provides some fantastic band and artist interviews across all genres, and we are ever-closer to the launch of the new Jack Ryder show, which will air on Sunday’s and provide viewers and listeners with some fantastic music and eclectic guests.
We were also humbled, after running the Cancer Research Relay for Life music stage earlier this year at Lux Park, to be asked to become the music and logistics committee moving forward: a role which we have accepted and are looking forward to.
But it doesn’t stop there. We are launching a new music and arts venue in the autumn, right here in Liskeard, and have been working closely with the promoter to make this an on-going venture.
More to come on that in future columns, but overall one would say that things are looking rosy in the phluid garden.
Please continue to support us, as you have done, in any way that you can.
We are passionate about what we do, and remember, contrary to this column, it’s not about us...it’s about YOU.
Search Phluid Records to find out more.
Search stolen dogs to help find Margie and Ruby, and to help many other desperate owners who have had their beloved family pets stolen. Or, if you see anyone you believe to be stealing a pet, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Alternatively search Margie and Ruby on Google or Facebook, or phone Giles and Angela with any information. 07974 950768/07787 410987.
If you are an artist, or play in a band, or have anything to share that you think we, and others, may be interested in please email us at [email protected]
Phluid Records.
Join the dialogue, not the narrative.