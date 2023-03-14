No matter what, or how strange the item (My daughter’s boyfriend, Nathan, held up his creps), Sean was flinging heavyweight bars like Eddie “The Beast” Hall whilst Johnny served up phat beat-box backings. Pitching the crowd against each other in a classic “left vs right” holla at me skit, Sean then brought the whole venue together to raise the roof as “Hip Hop is about unity not segregation” as Johnny cruised the crowd alongside Mr Mogul, their fantastic support act, performing together and thanking everyone at Underland for getting behind live music and local pubs.