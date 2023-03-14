In an age of Megan Thee Stallion and 6ix9ine, it’s easy to think that engaging, relatable, fun Hip-Hop is long dead.
However, there is one group keeping the vibe alive for every tribe and they go by the name of The Scribes. Hip-Hop’s golden age courses through the act, who could best be described as a “Gateway Group” to the sounds of street beats that’ll move your feet whilst achieving incredible feats – as they’ve just won the Pilton Stage Competition to play Glastonbury Festival!
We were invited to catch them at Underland Bar in Falmouth last Friday, where Johnny and Sean undertook a master-class in performance - the audience eating out of their hands from the very first track....and the crowd loved every minute of it!
Their charisma, charm and lyrical prowess worked pure magic, with Sean free-styling about personal items he’d asked the crowd to hold in the air.
No matter what, or how strange the item (My daughter’s boyfriend, Nathan, held up his creps), Sean was flinging heavyweight bars like Eddie “The Beast” Hall whilst Johnny served up phat beat-box backings. Pitching the crowd against each other in a classic “left vs right” holla at me skit, Sean then brought the whole venue together to raise the roof as “Hip Hop is about unity not segregation” as Johnny cruised the crowd alongside Mr Mogul, their fantastic support act, performing together and thanking everyone at Underland for getting behind live music and local pubs.
Bridging the gap between young and old whilst bringing the golden age of hip-hop to a fresh new audience, I honestly cannot remember such a great live music event for quite some time.
See The Scribes live on their current UK Tour, or forever wish you had! Watch our exclusive interview with them at vision.phluidrecords.co.uk
Enlightened by Lightman
“I’ve decided to become a songwriter.” So reads an entry in the 10 year old Grace Lightman’s diary, after completing her first song. “And I can still remember how it goes”, she told us.
Originally from London Grace moved to Plymouth about three years ago, where her music has since taken off, featuring on BBC Introducing South West, Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall.
“I have recently noticed how the music of my up-bringing is filtering its way into my current writing”, says Grace, “with each song I write, I am exploring a different era of my influences. The last EP was a visit to the indie-disco influences of my teens including bands like The Strokes.”
Praising the help of others, Grace says that she loves to collaborate and create with many different things, whether music, art or videos.
“That’s how I got to where I am with my own music. I couldn’t have made it without my friends.”
Grace tells us that her sound is ever-changing, but the song-writing process for her is nearly always lyrically led.
“I don’t want to limit myself to fit within a specific genre, and don’t like the pressure applied to fit into any kind of brief. The music that I have written most recently is like the soundtrack to my thoughts. If I could perform with any other artist it would have to be Orla Gartland, and my dream gig would be supporting Dirty Projectors.”
Grace will be playing The Awakening Series at the Millennium Building, Plymouth, April 14 (Tickets via Nudge Plymouth’s website)
“You can keep up with me on Instagram and Facebook”, Grace tells us. “I do have Twitter, but I’m not so hot on that, and I don’t understand Tok Tok at all”, she laughs.
Catch Grace Live with Leo and Neil on tomorrow’s Wal of Paine show from 7pm March 23, at vision.phluidrecords.co.uk