Friday 1
Flexxxy Friday, JJs Liskeard
Naffco 54, The Bullers, Looe
Lizzie Cornish, The Ship Inn, Looe
Mustard, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday 2
The Morzim, JJs, Liskeard
Horse With No Name, The Bullers, Looe
Cloud 9, Social Club, Looe
Fully Amped, Social Club, Callington
Band Club Band, Social Club, Tregonissey
Beakerz Lipp, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Lauren Lucassi, Social Club, Saltash
Sunday 3
Def Con 1, The Bullers, Looe
Hard Donebys, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Friday 8
Robbie Sinclair, JJs, Looe
Flexxxy Friday, JJs, Liskeard
Mighty Howlers, The Bullers, Looe
Push Through, The Ship, Looe
Hungry Bears, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday 9
Spitroast, Social Club, Tregonissey
Ross Kelly, Copley Arms, Hessenford
DJ Deeley & Moz, JJs, Looe
Dog, Fish, Mammal, The Bullers, Looe
Vicious Kitten, Social Club, Looe
Rudy’s Message, Social Club, Saltash
Red Howler, Social Club, Callington
Sunday 10
Black Friday, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe
Melissa, The Globe, Looe
Friday 15
Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe
Vicious Kiten, The Ship, Looe
True Foxes, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Xmas Band, Social Club, Tregonissey
Oh My God It’s The Church, Bar Silo, Golant
Saturday 16
Josh Taylor, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Duskies, The Bullers, Looe
Hot Pearl Snatch, Social Club, Looe
Stargazer, Social Club, Tregonissey
Risq, Social Club, Saltash
Booster, Social Club, Callington
Sunday 17
Rootsmill, The Bullers, Looe
Jamie Jost, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Clatters, The Globe, Looe
Friday 22
Flexxxy Friday, JJs, Looe
Valkyrie Skyzs, The Bullers, Looe
Disco, Social Club, Looe
Pitch Black, The Ship, Looe
Richard James, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Cat La Chapelle, Bar Silo, Golant
Saturday 23
Ashley Harding, JJs, Liskeard
Cydefex, The Bullers, Looe
Tregony Teachers, Social Club, Tregonissey
Joy Machine, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Jay’s Disco, Social Club, Saltash
Jack Bartlett, Social Club, Looe
Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington
Cobra, The Globe, Looe
The Jazz Cannons, Bar Silo, Golant
Sunday 24
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Division, The Ship, Looe
Bern Stewart, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Tuesday 26
Mojoes, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Sonny king, Social Club, Looe
Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe
Lauren Lucassi, Social Club, Saltash
Friday 29
3’s Company, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday 30
Tom Hannigan, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Sinpushe, The Bullers, Looe
New Years Eve
Dew Barf + DJ, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Aurora Nights, Social Club, Looe
Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash
Atlantic Highway, Social Club, Tregonissey
Stargazer, Social Club,Callington
DeLuxX Party, Bar Silo, Golant
New Years Day
Black Friday, Copley Arms, Hessenford
In Addition:-
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.