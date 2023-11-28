Friday 1

Flexxxy Friday, JJs Liskeard

​​​Naffco 54, ​​​​The Bullers, Looe

​​​Lizzie Cornish, ​​​The Ship Inn, ​​Looe

​​​Mustard,  ​​​​Copley Arms, Hessenford

​​Saturday 2

The Morzim​​​, JJs, ​​​​​Liskeard

​​​Horse With No Name​, The Bullers​​​, Looe

​​​Cloud 9​​​​​, Social Club, ​​​Looe

​​​Fully Amped​​​, Social Club, ​​​Callington

​​​Band Club Band, ​​Social Club​​​, Tregonissey​​​​​

Beakerz Lipp, ​​​Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​Lauren Lucassi​​​, Social Club​​​, Saltash

Sunday 3

Def Con 1, ​​​​The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​​Hard Donebys​​​, Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​​​Friday 8​​

Robbie Sinclair, ​​​JJs​​​​​, Looe

​​​Flexxxy Friday​​​, JJs, ​​​​​Liskeard

​​​Mighty Howlers​​​, The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​​Push Through​​​, The Ship, Looe

​​​Hungry Bears, ​​​Copley Arms​​, Hessenford

​​​Saturday 9

Spitroast, ​​​​Social Club​​​, Tregonissey

​​​Ross Kelly​​​​, Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​DJ Deeley & Moz​​, JJs, ​​​​​Looe

​​​Dog, Fish, Mammal​​, The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​​Vicious Kitten​​​, Social Club, ​​​Looe

​​​Rudy’s Message​​, Social Club​​​, Saltash

​​​Red Howler, ​​​​Social Club, ​​​Callington

Sunday 10 

Black Friday, ​​​Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​Cyderfex​​​​, The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​​Melissa, ​​​​​The Globe, ​​​Looe​

Friday 15

​Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe

​​​Vicious Kiten, ​​​The Ship, ​​​Looe

​​​True Foxes​​​​, Copley Arms​​, Hessenford

​​​Xmas Band​​​​, Social Club, ​​​Tregonissey

​​​Oh My God ​​​It’s The Church, ​​​Bar Silo, Golant

​​​Saturday 16

Josh Taylor, ​​​​Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​Duskies​​​​, The Bullers​​​, Looe

​​​Hot Pearl Snatch, ​​Social Club​​​, Looe

​​​Stargazer​​​​, Social Club, ​​​Tregonissey

​​​Risq​​​​​, Social Club, ​​​Saltash

​​​Booster​​​​​, Social Club​​​, Callington

​​Sunday 17

Rootsmill​​​​, The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​​Jamie Jost​​​​, Copley Arms,  ​​Hessenford

​​​Clatters​​​​​, The Globe, ​​​Looe

​​​​​Friday 22

Flexxxy Friday​​​, JJs​​​​​, Looe

​​​Valkyrie Skyzs​​​, The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​Disco​​​​​, Social Club, ​​​Looe

​​​Pitch Black, ​​​​The Ship, ​​​Looe

​​​Richard James​​​, Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​Cat La Chapelle​​, Bar Silo, ​​​Golant

Saturday 23 

Ashley Harding​​​, JJs, ​​​​​Liskeard

​​​Cydefex, ​​​​The Bullers​​​, Looe

​​​Tregony Teachers​​, Social Club​​​, Tregonissey

​​​Joy Machine, ​​​Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​Jay’s Disco​​​​, Social Club, ​​​Saltash

​​​Jack Bartlett​​​, Social Club, ​​​Looe

​​​Ashes to Ashes​​​, Social Club​​​, Callington

​​​Cobra​​​​​, The Globe, ​​​Looe

​​​The Jazz Cannons​​, Bar Silo, ​​​Golant

Sunday 24

​Dew Barf​​​​, The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​​Division, ​​​​The Ship, ​​​Looe

​​​Bern Stewart, ​​​Copley Arms​​, Hessenford

Tuesday 26 

Mojoes​​​​​, Copley Arms, ​​Hessenford

​​​Sonny king, ​​​​Social Club, ​​​Looe

​​​Shite Nite, ​​​​The Bullers, ​​​Looe

​​​Lauren Lucassi, ​​​Social Club, ​​​Saltash

Friday 29 

3’s Company, ​​​The Bullers, ​​​Looe

Saturday 30 

Tom Hannigan, ​​​Copley Arms​​, Hessenford

​​​Sinpushe, ​​​​The Bullers, ​​​Looe

New Years Eve

Dew Barf + DJ, ​​​Copley Arms​​, Hessenford

​​​Aurora Nights​​​, Social Club, ​​​Looe

​​​Whiskey Falls, ​​​Social Club, ​​​Saltash

​​​Atlantic Highway, ​​Social Club, ​​​Tregonissey

​​​Stargazer, ​​​​Social Club,​​​Callington

​​​DeLuxX Party, ​​​Bar Silo, ​​​Golant

New Years Day

Black Friday,​​​ Copley Arms, Hessenford

 In Addition:-

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.

Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.

If you want to be included in our monthly Gig Guide, please email [email protected]