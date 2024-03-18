MEMBERS of Callington and District Lions formed a guard of honour as they paid fond respects to a founder member of the club.
Terry (Terrance) Burnard was born in 1938 in Haye Road and went on to work in the family construction business, in turn raising his own family in Callington.
In 1976, Terry joined Wesley Wilton and Arthur Rundle in becoming charter members of the newly formed Lions Club of Callington. He went on to serve in various committees and served as club president in 1990, continuing as an active and dedicated member of the club throughout his life.
Both Terry’s son Andrew and grandson Jonathan were to follow in his footsteps. A very proud moment came on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Lions International when Terry and Jonny, representing Callington and Saltash Lions respectively, stood side by side at Buckingham Palace.
While serving the community of Callington with all his heart, Terry was also a keen traveller from a young age, and he and his wife Jean continued to venture to far corners of the globe after the birth of their son.
Keen classic car enthusiasts, Terry and Jean later took their young grandson on road trips in the Ford Anglia Super 1200 which had belonged to Terry’s father.
At the age of 75, Terry headed a three-generation walk from Callington to Land’s End, raising £9000 for Children’s Hospice South West.
Sport, and in particular tennis and football, were a huge part of Terry’s life and he continued to compete in tennis well into his 70s as well as supporting his team, Argyle, with great passion.
All present at the funeral at the Tamar Valley Methodist Church wore something green, or Argyle colours. Speaking after the service, son Andrew said that Terry would be much missed by all his family, Lions members and many people in and around Callington.
Callington and District Lions put on their hi-viz jackets, forming a guard of honour for the funeral procession of a man they described as very valued and much-loved by all the club.