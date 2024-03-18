It isn’t easy to imagine the unimaginable, but I would have thought it looks something like what Mike’s friends and family have gone through in the year since. I first contacted the family in the weeks after the death – not to get the ‘scoop’ as you’d expect a journalist to, but to let them know that if there was anything I could do to help, I’d only be too happy to do so. I could see that they were suddenly in a very public eye at a time where they were mourning, and I wanted to help them navigate that with advice, knowledge and skills such as press release writing.