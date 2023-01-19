In early 2019 I taught a DJing workshop at The Bridge Collective, a community enterprise which was well attended. Everybody loved the Old-Skool Rave I was playing, so I decided to launch Well Raver and it’s gone from there. The idea being to show people how far you can come if you conquer your mental health battles. In my late 30s I thought there was no hope, that I’d be having panic attacks for the rest of my life, but by chance I discovered hypnotherapy which changed everything. The message is never give up, as you never know what is round the corner, you WILL find a way forward.