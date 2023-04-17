Last for now, but by no means least, we are humbled and privileged to announce that Phluid Records will be presenting the New Music For Life stage at Relay For Life Liskeard on May 27 and May28. We’ll be bringing you the very best in original new local musicians across both days as the wonderful walking teams undertake the 24 hour relay in aid of Cancer Research. A cause close to all of our hearts here at Phluid Records, we are already collecting for our #LetsHelpHannah campaign at all our JJ’s events in aid of Hannah Leach of local Junk-Jazz group Lady Noir’s Just Giving fundraiser for The Pink Ribbon Foundation, so we are thrilled to be supporting the Relay For Life and look forward to rocking around the clock to raise as much as we can.