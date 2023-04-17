With the days finally getting longer, the nights are already getting hotter as venues across Liskeard and the surrounding area reveal their spring lineups… and here at The Home of Original New Music we are set for a super busy season ahead!
This past #winningweekend at JJ’s Bar Liskeard saw the return of the Well Raver crew on Friday, reloading the rave with Lumination as DJs Roominator and the mighty Jona D tore up the dancefloor with a stonking mix of UK Garage and big, beefy Bounce alongside Basedriver’s insane live visuals – even our very own Mayor Simon Cassidy dropped in to throw a few moves! You can re-watch the show right now, On-Demand at Phluid Vision. Following up on Saturday, The Tregony Teachers provided a lush lesson in live performance with the acoustic trio topping off another major musical weekend for the town’s latest and greatest venue.
But that’s not all, for in the weeks to come we can look forward to getting FlexXxy this coming Friday as Mr. FlexXx returns to JJ’s spinning pure party vibes for all tribes. From Hip-Hop and House to RnB and D&B, FlexXxy Fridays have the banging beats to bring you in from the street and make you move your dancing feet. Then get ready for the raw gritty sound of Fuse Whittaker, touching down on Saturday to offer his seriously soulful Rock renditions for your audiological pleasure.
Finishing up this month’s #winningweekends, Phluid Records presents our founder and resident DJ supreme Basedriver live at MOTION, landing at JJ’s on Friday April 28 - delivering definitive Drum & Bass alongside his live visuals, masterfully mixing everything from luscious Liquid, Vocal and Electro D&B through to Drumstep, Ragga, Jungle and everything in-between. Rounding off the month of April, Phluid Records presents brand new Cornwall band Mellow Doubt on Saturday 29 at JJ’s with a unique modern flavor of classic 90s Brit-Rock covers plus their own original compositions.
It sure is a busy month ahead and it doesn’t stop there, as we are proud to announce that together with Kernow Pub Group, Phluid Records and The Jubilee Inn Pelynt will be presenting a Coronation Celebration on Saturday May 6 featuring live music, face painting, BBQ and more set in The Jubilee’s glorious garden. We have a fantastic lineup of new original local acts being announced in the days to come, so keep your eyes on our website and socials as we release the schedule and make the date for May 6 (weather permitting).
Last for now, but by no means least, we are humbled and privileged to announce that Phluid Records will be presenting the New Music For Life stage at Relay For Life Liskeard on May 27 and May28. We’ll be bringing you the very best in original new local musicians across both days as the wonderful walking teams undertake the 24 hour relay in aid of Cancer Research. A cause close to all of our hearts here at Phluid Records, we are already collecting for our #LetsHelpHannah campaign at all our JJ’s events in aid of Hannah Leach of local Junk-Jazz group Lady Noir’s Just Giving fundraiser for The Pink Ribbon Foundation, so we are thrilled to be supporting the Relay For Life and look forward to rocking around the clock to raise as much as we can.
With an already packed lineup and more to be announced, plus Scott Weller of Original Cornish Pasties – Liskeard’s premiere Pastie producer – on-site to supply delicious fresh food as well as his World’s Hottest Sausage Roll and Giant 5kg Pastie challenges for any brave takers, it is guaranteed to be an absolutely blockbusting weekend... So be sure to follow our website and socials for more on all these upcoming events!
Not in the area, can’t make it down or perhaps you are of limited mobility? Then fear not as Liskeard’s CommuniTV Station Phluid Vision will be covering all these events and more, Live and On-Demand, along with exclusive articles right here in The Cornish Times ensuring that you won’t miss a minute of the massive musical madness ahead.
