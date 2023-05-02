A PETITION has been launched in a bid to avert Cornwall’s new car parking charges.
Mayor of Looe Edwina Hannaford has started the campaign on Change.org as she wants every councillor in the county to have a chance to debate and review the proposals.
Changes set to come in later this month will see Cornwall Council owned car parks placed into one of three bands, with Band A being the highest cost to park, and to include evening fees.
Looe’s Millpool Car Park is one of those to go into Band A. Cllr Hanniford and Looe Town Council feel that the raised charges will bring hardship to residents and will have a damaging impact on the town.
“A business survey where 100% of small businesses were against the placing of Millpool car park in Band A has been ignored,” said the mayor.
“Looe is not a affluent town. Small, mainly seasonal businesses believe the rise in charges will drive visitors and residents away. Winter charging hikes will be particularly damaging.
“Looe’s geography means residents live at the top of steep sided valleys and cars are the only option.
Residents in surrounding villages use Looe as a service centre including for the surgery, post office, shops, estate agents, and leisure.
“The charges are also a tax burden on local residents who cannot park outside their own home, and we don’t believe local residents have been prioritised.
“We need a review of the whole banding regime across Cornwall that’s put Looe in band A.”