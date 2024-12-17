A PETITION has been launched to improve speeding deterrence measures and enforcement on a busy Bodmin road.
Beacon Road, in Bodmin connects four schools and residents to housing estates in addition to being the main access point for the popular Beacon nature reserve.
However, after incidents of speeding which have endangered pets and children, the Bodmin Liberal Democrats and their councillor have launched a petition calling on Cornwall Council to take action to reduce the speed of the road.
They are requesting that the council also improve speed reduction measures on the road, which currently includes speed humps on the stretch from Barn Lane towards the entrance to the Beacon and a ‘build out’ which controls traffic flow by obliging one side to give priority to the other.
Cllr Leigh Frost, Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc said: “Beacon Road is a vital route in our community, used daily by children walking to four nearby schools and residents connecting to housing estates.
“Its proximity to the Beacon Nature Reserve also makes it a popular spot for walkers and dog owners. However, the safety of pedestrians, pets, and wildlife is at risk due to frequent speeding vehicles.
“This is more than just a road; it’s a lifeline for our community and a haven for local wildlife. Speeding not only endangers children and residents but also puts pets and animals from the nature reserve in harm’s way.
“That’s why I’m launching this petition to urge Cornwall Council to act now. We need effective traffic calming measures and better speed enforcement to make Beacon Road a safer place for everyone.
“Please support this campaign by following the link and signing this petition and helping us protect our community.”
It can be viewed at digitallibdems.typeform.com/to/Gtt3mD1z