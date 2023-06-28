Go Cornwall Bus, the operator of the majority of Cornwall's bus services has issued details of the bus services available to attendees of tonight's Eden Sessions.
Tonight will see the legendary Pet Shop Boys duo perform at the biomes, with large crowds of people set to descend on the Cornish attraction.
With high demand expected, Go Cornwall Bus has released details of bus services available to concertgoers.
In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed: " Eden Sessions -Pet Shop Boys Tonight."Buses from Plymouth 1630 at Milehouse. "Buses from St Austell Bus Station every half hour from 1800-2100."Return bus to Plymouth 2330 as this concert has a later finish time."
In addition, there will be buses every 30 minutes between St Austell Bus and Coach station to the Eden project.
Concessionary passes are not valid on these services. Prices for a return ticket from St Austell are £10 per person, with a return from Doubletrees Campsite and Crinnis priced at £3 per person.