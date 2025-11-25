The programme began with visits to Auschwitz I and Auschwitz II Birkenau, where participants confronted the harrowing realities of the Holocaust. Exhibits of confiscated belongings and the ruins of gas chambers left a lasting impression. One attendee reflected, “During the whole tour, very little was said by any of the team due to the inability to comprehend the absolute horror that was experienced by the prisoners; men, women and children, it was truly shocking”.