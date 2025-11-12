AFTER months of careful stitching, spinning and weaving, local fabric and yarn artist Sally Hamlyn is finally ready to share her work with the public – and it’s happening close to home this weekend.
Sally, who lives in Common Moor, will be among the stallholders at the St Cleer Memorial Hall Craft Fair on Saturday, November 15, from 11am to 3pm.
She’s been busy for months creating a wide range of unique handmade pieces – but until now, a run of bad luck has kept her from showing them.
“I’d been booked into several events but had to cancel for all kinds of reasons,” she explained. “When I heard about the St Cleer craft fair, I thought it would be too late to take part, so I was thrilled when they found me a space.”
Visitors to Sally’s stall can expect to find a colourful collection of her textile creations, including hand-made quilts, crocheted blankets, hand-spun wool weavings, original cushion covers, mini waistcoats for babies or teddies, plus a range of intricately knotted design cards.
