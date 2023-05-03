The Callington Lions are looking for a variety of acts to perform at this year’s Callington Honey Fair, taking place on Saturday, September 30.
The event will offer the opportunity for people to showcase themselves as solo performers or a group in front of a wide audience — estimated to be up to 3,000 people, according to Lions president Don Berrey.
The Lions will be using the stage in the town hall and will advertise in a printed guide the list of acts performing and their timings.
If you would like to be considered, contact them through their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CallingtonLionsNews or call 03458337527.