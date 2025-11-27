Cornwall Council’s s Trading Standards team are urging shoppers be wary of Black Friday scams and to do their research before rushing into buying things online.
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping times of the year, but it’s also a prime time for scammers. Keep yourself safe by looking out for the following common scams.
Copycat or fraudulent websites
Fraudsters often create websites that look like legitimate retailers, using similar logos, layouts, and even fake reviews. These sites may take your money without delivering the goods, and could steal your personal details and payment information.
Keep yourself safe by checking the website URL carefully – look for spelling errors or unusual domain endings, and ensure the website uses secure payment methods and displays a valid padlock symbol.
Before making a purchase, research the retailer and search for independent reviews.Unsafe or misdescribed items sold online
Businesses selling products through websites or social media channels may offer tempting deals but the items might not meet UK safety standards or may be misdescribed.
This could result in people buying electrical items without proper safety certification, toys with choking hazards or toxic materials or poor-quality items that don’t match the description.
Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.
Stay safe by buying from reputable UK-based retailers, whenever possible, and check for CE or UKCA markings on products. Don’t be pressured into purchasing something because the seller claims a deal is time limited.
Delivery scams
Scammers exploit the surge in deliveries around Black Friday by sending fake texts or emails. They might say you need to pay customs fees for a parcel or that they can’t deliver a parcel unless you provide personal information.
Never click on links in unsolicited messages. If you receive a message about a parcel and want to check if it’s legitimate, contact the delivery company directly. Please report suspicious messages to Action Fraud.
Councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member responsible for Community Safety and Public Protection at Cornwall Council, said: “Unfortunately, scams like these are very common this time of year and it’s easy to get caught out.
“Remember if it looks too good to be true, it probably is. When shopping online, please do your research and check the seller is legitimate before making a purchase.”
The Citizens Advice consumer helpline takes all enquiries on behalf of Trading Standards.
People can report an issue with a product or service by calling 0808 223 1133 or contact them online.
