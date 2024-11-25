PEOPLE are being encouraged to dress up in a Christmas outfit and take part in the RNLI Cornwall Reindeer Run on Saturday, December 7.
The event will be taking place at the Par Athletics Track, off Moorland Road in Par, and will be raising money for the lifeboat service.
The RNLI is inviting everyone of any ability to join Rookie the Reindeer at the track at 10am.
RNLI community manager for Cornwall Esther Farrant said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event. Whether you're a seasoned runner or looking to complete your first race, there’s a distance for everyone.
“People can choose our 5K Reindeer Run, enjoying both the athletics track and the connected green trail, or the 2K Santa Saunter, a leisurely distance for the whole family.
“You’ll be supported by our wonderful team of RNLI volunteer marshals, helping you lap count and cheering you on to the finish.
“We are encouraging everyone to get in the festive spirit by wearing their best Christmas outfit - there is a competition for the best costume.”
To sign up, visit the RNLI Cornwall Reindeer Run registration page on the Eventbrite website.
The event will also feature close-up magic, face painting, food, and health and fitness promotions.