THE leisure centre in Saltash is set to undergo an exciting transformation into a pioneering multi-purpose community hub, making it the first of its kind in Cornwall.
This ambitious redevelopment will revitalise the facility, providing a dynamic space that caters to a wide range of community needs, while retaining its core health and fitness offerings.
The joint initiative has been announced by Cornwall Council and GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs the centre under the brand name Better.
The leisure facility has come a long way since its future was cast into doubt following the impact of the pandemic. New health and fitness programmes have already been introduced, while school and club use has increased and membership numbers have also risen.
By the end of this year, the modernised centre - which also has a new café - will have refurbishing changing rooms and will also host the local registrar service, a safe and well hub as well as provide an operational base for council staff and officers.
James Curry, GLL’s head of service in Cornwall, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cornwall Council, on this exciting new development which will result in a range of community services being brought under one roof.
“This model is the first of its kind in Cornwall and will give Saltash Leisure Centre a new lease of life.”