PEOPLE from Cornwall and around the world are set to join the ranks of the Gorsedh Kernow for helping promote the Cornish identity.
Twenty-four new Bards are due to be welcomed into the College of Bards by the Grand Bard of Cornwall, Pol Hodge, Mab Stenak Veur, in recognition of their outstanding work in serving Cornwall.
The annual procession of Bards and installation of the new Bards will be held in the grounds of Callington Community College on Saturday, September 7 at 1.40pm.
Gorsedh Kernow was established with the aim of celebrating and promoting Cornwall’s distinctive Celtic culture and many of this year’s new bards are honoured for working in their community to nurture and promote Cornish culture.
Cam Andrever-Wright from London, Sharron Wormald of St Clether, Jennifer Blockley from Launceston, Suzanne Elliot of London and Judith Cayzer of South Petherwin are being made new Bards for their examination of the Cornish language and continuing work for Kernow.
Arthur Coates, from Victoria, Australia, for his extensive services to Cornish identity in Australia. Kim Conchie of Falmouth for his extensive contribution to cultural life in Kernow.
Tamsin Daniel from Penzance for her work reclaiming and restoring buildings of Cornish national identity and culture.
Sue Hill of Redruth for promoting Cornish Identity and Culture through Community Arts and Celebration in Kernow. Renowned artist Kurt Jackson of St Just in Penwith for promoting Cornish identity and culture through visual art and poetry.
Emma Jenkin from Truro for promoting Cornish identity and culture through working for the Cornish language. Peter Joseph of Heamoor, Penzance for promoting Cornish identity and culture through the mining and industrial history of Kernow.
Andrew Long of Callington for promoting Cornish Identity through his extensive work in the community.
Dickon Moon from Cobham, Surrey, for promoting Cornish identity and culture through exceptional service to Cornish rugby. Brian Oldham from Liskeard for his services to the archaeology and history of the Liskeard district.
Les Pierce of Callington for his long and continuing work for Kernow. Harpist Elizabeth Rowe for services to Gorsedh music.
Robynne Sanderson from Broken Hill, New South Wales, Australia for services to Cornish Identity in Australia.
Taran Spalding-Jenkin, Bristol for promoting Cornish identity and culture through his performance poetry and storytelling.
Alex Taylor from Penzance for promoting Cornish identity and culture through Cornish Dance. Barbara Tremewan of Perranporth for promoting Cornish identity and culture by her outstanding work in the community of Perranzabuloe.
Julia Twomlow of Porthcurno for leading and promoting an awareness of Cornwall’s historical contributions in the museum sector, both nationally and internationally.
Guy Watson from Helston for promoting Cornish identity and culture through Cornish drama. Sandy Weitzel of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, USA for services to Cornish identity in America.
Gorsedh Kernow exists to promote and maintain the Celtic spirit of Cornwall and to give expression to such spirit, to encourage the study of Cornish history and literature, the Cornish language, to foster Cornish art, music, dance and sport and to link with other Celtic countries.
The ceremony will be held in the grounds of Callington Community College and is part of the Esedhvos Festival of Cornish Culture. The bardic names of the 24 new bards will also be made known for the first time at the ceremony, which will be conducted in the Cornish language although it can be followed easily with the English translation. All are welcome to attend the ceremony and there is no charge for the event.
The Esedhvos Festival starts on August 31 with a Nos Lowen evening and runs through until Sunday September 8, with a host of different events.