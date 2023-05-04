A spokesperson for Pencarrow House and Gardens said: "It is with regret that we have to post this but necessary. On Friday our mother goose was found face down in the water. On retrieving her she had puncture wounds on her legs, looking like she had been grabbed by a dog and tried to get away. She sadly died from these injuries. She has been sitting on her eggs for a few weeks now and has been coming back to Pencarrow with her mate for the past five years. Her mate is still here but looking very forlorn and probably won't stay now on his own. We are very sad about this incident and whilst we are a dog friendly garden we are still having to ask visitors with dogs to adhere to our few rules where dogs are concerned."