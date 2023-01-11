This video shows what remains Cornwall's only successful space launch to date - when schoolkids launched a pasty into orbit.
It was suspended for 93 minutes before falling back to earth on Bodmin Moor.
Images show the baked favourite being sent soaring more than 35,000m into the Earth's stratosphere as youngsters succeeded in reaching for the pies.The footage has emerged after the unsuccessful launch of the Spaceport in Cornwall on Monday - blamed on a fuel anomaly.
That mission had been hailed as the "UK's first ever space launch" - but ended in failure as the released rocket didn't have enough fuel to release the satellites. But despite the hype and subsequent disappointment - Cornwall has previously shown it can launch successful space missions - with the crimped treat being photographed in orbit.
It was attached to a weather balloon and was suspended for 93 minutes before freezing temperatures popped the balloon and it fell back to earth on Bodmin Moor in Cornwall.
It had been frozen through when it was found and tasted by Becci Blackburn, of Rowe's Cornish Bakers and the then headteacher Andrew Martin of Hayle Community School.
The company had set up the project in 2017 collaboration with the school, that has now been renamed Hayle Academy, as part of an ongoing science project.
At the time Becci said: "We are over the moon to have successfully pulled this stunt off in celebration of the traditional Cornish pasty and our 68 years of baking heritage.
"We were delighted to involve Hayle Community School in this pasty space stunt.
"Experiencing a weather balloon launching a tasty, iconic, Cornish pasty into space is something we hope the students will remember for a long time.
"It may even inspire them to work in the space industry or boost their interest in science."
Speaking at the time, Mr Martin, who is no longer at the school, added: "Our students and teachers work incredibly hard in the classroom, so it's been brilliant to bring their science lessons to life like this.
"Since last night's failure, bosses at Cornwall's Spaceport have vowed to keep pushing to achieve their dreams. In the build-up it said it had looked set to make history as "host of the UK's first ever space launch."
But it ended in failure after an "anomaly" prevented the LauncherOne rocket from reaching orbit and releasing its cluster of satellites. A Boeing 747 jumbo jet, otherwise known as 'Cosmic Girl' did successfully take off from the Spaceport at Newquay Airport, cruising up to 35,000ft after around an hour of flying.
It released the 24-tonne LauncherOne rocket - carrying a total of nine satellites from seven civilian and defence customers as planned.
But during the final stage of the launch the rocket had not burnt enough fuel to reach the right altitude, resulting in LauncherOne never reaching orbit and thus not releasing the satellites.As a result, it burned up on re-entry into the atmosphere, and the mission was sadly deemed a failure.
Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, described the incident as "gutting".
She added: "It hasn’t gone exactly to plan but we’ve done everything that we said we were going to do at Spaceport. "It’s just absolutely devastating, and we put our hearts and soul into this - it’s such a personal journey for me as well, and my family were here, so it’s pretty rough.
"I feel okay, and I think it will just be a few days of letting it sink in a little bit. But like I said, I’m just so happy everybody is safe, and the flight crew got off okay."