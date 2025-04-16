RESIDENTS of Kingsand and Cawsand stepped back in time for a lively 60s and 70s-themed evening, all in support of raising funds for Maker with Rame Parish Hall.
The popular community facility was transformed into a vibrant and retro venue, complete with colourful costumes, disco lights and classic tunes from the era.
In the past two years, extensive maintenance works have been carried out within the hall, including replacing the toilets at a cost of £50,000, floors skimmed, stage curtains replaced and emergency exits have been improved.
The hall committee and team of volunteers run events such as this to raise funds in order to replenish assets to keep the hall maintained for local people and events to use throughout the course of a year.