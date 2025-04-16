RESIDENTS of Kingsand and Cawsand stepped back in time for a lively 60s and 70s-themed evening, all in support of raising funds for Maker with Rame Parish Hall.

The popular community facility was transformed into a vibrant and retro venue, complete with colourful costumes, disco lights and classic tunes from the era.

Step in back time for their partygoers at the 60s and 70s night at Maker in Rame Parish Hall (Sue Webb)

In the past two years, extensive maintenance works have been carried out within the hall, including replacing the toilets at a cost of £50,000, floors skimmed, stage curtains replaced and emergency exits have been improved.

The hall committee and team of volunteers run events such as this to raise funds in order to replenish assets to keep the hall maintained for local people and events to use throughout the course of a year.

Carol and Tom who were awarded the prize for best fancy dress (Sue Webb)
All smiles for these locals at the 60s and 70s-themed evening (Sue Webb)
A decent crowd turned up for the special party night at Maker in Rame Parish Hall (Sue Webb)
Extensive maintenance work has been carried out on the Maker in Rame Parish Hall in recent years (Submitted)