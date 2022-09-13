Parish mourns Her Majesty’s sad passing
Mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Proclamation of accession in the Parish of Deviock.
Following the national Proclamation on Saturday, September 10, a local Proclamation was held on Sunday, September 11 at 4pm in the Memorial Garden, Downderry. This was a short event at which the passing of the Monarch was marked and the Proclamation of the Accession was made.
Those wishing to place floral tributes are invited to do so at the Memorial Gardens where they will remain until the day following the funeral. Please ensure that they are not plastic wrapped and that non organic tributes are not placed as disposal will be environmentally friendly.
Books of condolence are available to sign at St Nicolas Church, Downderry and St Anne’s church, Hessenford for the duration of the mourning period. Following Her Majesty’s funeral they will be submitted to the Royal archives.
At 11am on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral we will meet to observe a two minute silence in the Memorial gardens, all are welcome.
