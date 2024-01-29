Cllr Cassidy attended the meeting in full regalia and was joined by Darren and Polly Tait from the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love To Ukraine convoy group, Calstock residents Andrew and Louise Morton who are also part of the of the convoys (Andrew has also chaired a twinning group in Hampshire) and Yuliya Teplova who has lived in Calstock with her family for the last 18 months after moving from Ukraine — each all spoke movingly in support of the proposal.