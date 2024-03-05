A new chief executive has been appointed at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.
Dr John Martin joined the Trust at the end of December last year as interim chief executive on secondment from the London Ambulance Service where he held the positions of chief paramedic officer and deputy chief executive.
John began working for the NHS at the age of 18, where his first job was testing infectious diseases in a microbiology lab.
He has since been a consultant paramedic and continues to practice clinically as well as teach as a visiting Professor of paramedic science at the University of Hertfordshire.
John is an experienced executive board member with a wealth of clinical and operational experience across ambulance, acute, community and mental health NHS services.
He was awarded the King’s Ambulance Service Medal in 2023.
Stephen Otter, chair at the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate John on his appointment and look forward to continuing our work together.
“John’s appointment follows a robust recruitment and interview process including a challenging and inclusive assessment where candidates met with a number of panels involving our people, colleague networks, the Board and key NHS partners in the South West.”
Dr Martin said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the Chief Executive for the Trust and I have enjoyed my first few months as interim chief Executive.
“It feels like a lot has happened in that time, and I have particularly enjoyed visiting stations and, on occasion, having the opportunity to see patients on clinical shifts.
“Everyone has made me feel hugely welcome and I have seen the professionalism and compassion this organisation brings in a highly challenging environment.
“I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to continue my journey with SWASFT, and I very much look forward to working with colleagues, volunteers and our partner organisations to ensure we deliver the best possible care for our patients when they need us most.”
• For more informtion about what the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust do, visit www.swast.nhs.uk