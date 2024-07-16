The 2024 Paris Olympics are almost here! Let's meet the four promising Cornish athletes who are aiming to bring home gold for GB this year.
Sam Sills, Launceston — Sailing
Sam Sills is a pro-environmental athlete from Launceston who will be competing in this year's Olympics.
The windsurfing athlete hopes to take gold this year, while he is also on a mission to raise awareness surrounding sustainability in sport and getting people to fall in love with nature.
He is currently fifth in the world of iQFoil and came seventh at the ‘unofficial’ 2020 World Championships in Lake Garda.
Sam is on a mission to revolutionise windsurfing and minimise its carbon footprint. When he's not riding the waves competitively, you'll find him applying his expertise as a naval architect to design eco-friendly windsurfing equipment.
Helen Glover, Truro — Rowing
Helen Glover has come out of retirement to row once again in the Olympics and is proudly representing Team GB this year.
The 38-year-old mother of three from Truro is hoping to row the country to gold as she has done twice in the past. Helen was victorious in both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.
Helen has been crowned as one of Britain's most successful rowers with more than 20 golds to her name. Glover will compete at her fourth Olympics as part of the women’s four.
Helen explains how her sporting life has changed since having kids.
Lola Tambling, Saltash — Skateboarding
Lola Tambling is a skateboarding prodigy. Her journey to become an Olympian began at just seven-years-old when her parents opened a skateboarding shop in Saltash.
The Junkyard skatepark and the nearby Cereal Bowl became second homes for Tambling, who is homeschooled, as she discovered new tricks through social media.
In 2022, Tambling became the British national champion, and her exuberant response to securing the sixth position at the 2023 World Championships in Sharjah captured the internet's attention.
Through her consistent performances on the World Skateboarding Tour and the Olympic Qualifier Series, the teenager earned a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Molly Caudery, Illogan — Pole vault
The 24-year-old is Britian’s world indoor pole vault champion.
Growing up in the picturesque village of Illogan and being born in Truro, Cornwall, meant Caudery's childhood was filled with the exhilarating adventures of surfing along the Cornish coast.
This love for adrenaline-pumping activities eventually led her to transition from the sea to the stadium, where she now captivates audiences with her prowess in pole vaulting.
A new best height of 4.83-metres quickly became 4.85m as Caudery won British indoor gold with what was a world leading height.
Caudery's career soared to new heights in 2024 after an outstanding 2023. She achieved three personal bests in just two months, culminating in a new personal best height of 4.85m when she won the British indoor gold. This height also placed her at the top of the world rankings for that event.