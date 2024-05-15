PARENTS have rated a Saltash preschool as one of the top 20 nurseries in the South West.
Bishop Cornish Preschool has received an award from day nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, which was based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.
The 1,237 early years settings in the South West were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.
One parent said: “Bishop Cornish Preschool is absolutely amazing. From the extensive welcome materials for starters, to the staff’s over and above attitude.
“My son loves it. There is a brilliant mixture of play with educational activities. My son’s confidence keeps growing day by day. I would highly recommend this preschool.”
Another said: “An outstanding pre-school. The staff truly are amazing, they go over and above what’s expected of them. Both my children have attended Bishop Cornish Preschool and have flourished. I wouldn’t want my children to go anywhere else. The staff really are the superheroes.”
A parent said: “Bishop Cornish is our daughter’s fourth nursery due to moving and closures and they have been fantastic at helping her settle in.
“The staff are very friendly and professional, developing lovely relationships with the children in their care. The communication is brilliant via the app and at the school gate.
“Our daughter has gone from strength to strength during her time at Bishop Cornish and I’m sad she only has five more months with them before school.”
Jenna Dark, the manager of Bishop Cornish Preschool, said: “We were beyond happy to hear we had come in the top 20 early years settings in the South West for the fourth year in a row.
“We are grateful for all the ongoing parent support and engagement from families we receive. A massive thank you to all the staff involved at Bishop Cornish Pre School.
“Together with our amazing children and their families we will continue to work together to help each child achieve their full potential as an individual.”
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Bishop Cornish Preschool on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the South West.
“Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.
“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.
“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”