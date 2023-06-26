Sasha Fenton said her daughter Layla, seven, still has two scars on her face from when the gate smashed into her head three years ago and an ambulance was called. She said: “I was working and it was my mum who had Layla. She ran through the gate and all my mum heard was this almighty scream, my daughter turned around and there was blood all over her. The gate had swung back and hit her in the head. She’s got a scar on her forehead where the cut was and she’s got a little one on her nose as well.