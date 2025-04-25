ON May 1, residents across the county will make their way to the local polling station to cast their vote in the local election, with the introduction of photographic ID, here is everything voters need to know to make sure their vote counts.
Where is the polling station?
They’re located in all sorts of venues including halls, churches, pubs, hotels, football and rugby clubs, scout huts and even a castle.
Poll cards will identify where to find the nearest polling station. It is important to check the information on the poll card as the polling station may have changed since the last election.
Residents must vote at the polling station which has been assigned to them.
What time are polling stations open?
All polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm.
Voters who have opted to vote by post must return their postal ballot pack by 10pm on May 1.
Who can vote?
Voters must be aged 18 or over and be registered to vote.
What if help is needed?
If voters need help to cast their vote at a polling station, they can take someone with them to assist or ask the presiding officer for help.
There will be large print versions of the ballot paper available and a tactile voting device to help blind and partially sighted voters complete their ballot paper at all polling stations.
If anyone requires any additional support to vote, contact Cornwall Council’s elections team on 01872 324196 or email [email protected]
What ID can be used?
To vote at a polling station voters must take their photographic ID with them.
- Accepted forms of ID include:
- Passport
- Driving licence
- Government issued older or disabled person’s bus pass
- Blue Badge
- Defence Identity Card
- Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website.
ID can still be used if it's out of date, as long as it is still accurate.
Do people need to bring their own pen?
Pens are provided but voters are welcome to bring their own should they like to.
Can people bring a friend/partner/children/parents?
Voters can go along to the polling station with whomever they like, however, only those registered to vote at that station (and children) will be able to go inside.
Voters must not be accompanied into the polling booth by another adult, unless they have a disability, in which case they can take someone in to help them, or they can ask one of the polling station staff for their help.
Children are welcome at polling stations. While children must not mark the ballot paper, they will be allowed into the polling booth.
What is this election for?
Elections are taking place for Cornwall Council and some town and parish councils.
When are the results announced?
The results will be announced after the votes are counted on Friday, May 2.