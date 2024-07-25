A parcel of land in Gunnislake has been sold for £7,200 at auction.
The plot, measuring 0.01 hectares (0.03 acres), is located next to Gunnislake Health Centre in The Orchard.
Cornwall Council instructed the sale of the land, which had a freehold guide price of just £500.
It was among 165 lots listed in the latest auction being held by one of the biggest property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Auctioneer David Henwood said: “Occasionally these type of parcels of land come for auction.
“It was placed with a very competitive guide and attracted considerable bidding before it eventually sold for more than £7,000.”
