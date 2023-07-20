Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman on July 19.
Police were called to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, Treliske at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 19, following the death of a patient in her 60s. Enquiries are ongoing to locate and inform her next of kin.
A police spokesperson said: "Following initial enquiries, the cause of death is currently being treated as suspicious. A man in his 30s from the Par area has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time."
"The deceased and the suspect are believed to be known to each other. The suspect is not a member of hospital staff."
A cordon remains in place at a property in Par in connection to this matter.