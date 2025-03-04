THE Downderry & Seaton Village Hall Drama Group’s recent production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has been met with resounding success, captivating sell-out audiences with its vibrant performances and engaging storytelling.
This fast-moving and hilarious pantomime, penned by Alan P Frayn and directed by Trish Rogan, has set new standards for this classic tale, which saw the village hall transformed into Frangiais-sur-Mer, a little French village by the sea, a Fearsome Forest and Enchanted Castle.
The production’s originality shone through its imaginative new characters and comedic scenes, particularly a memorable moment in the Beauty Parlour – run by Monique and Marcel – that left audiences in stitches.
The dedication of the local cast and crew, who come together each year to entertain and bring joy to their community, was clearly reflected in the show's success which, as you would expect, ended in true panto style with a marriage proposal when Prince Danton asked for Belle’s hand in marriage and Britney & Whitney moved in with Gustave.
All proceeds will go towards the ‘Save our Village Hall’ appeal which, together with donations from generous residents and fundraising events currently stands at £60,000. The estimated cost of the vital building work needed to the village hall is estimated at £300,000.
Cast: Belle: Mel Odell, Whitney: Jane Mather, Britney: Steve McLennan, Alphonse: Maura Swabey, Madame Fifi: Adrian Ward, Jacques: Cathy Jaycock, Gustave: Anthony Uzolins, Prince Danton: Pam Evans, The Beast: Marian Candy, Marcel: Scott Southam, Monique: Ann Vandermeulen, Monsieur Le Fou: Sacha Pearce, Flora: Ann Clark, Jennifer Bewick, Jules Jaycock, Belladonna: Kim James, Ghoul: Keith Smith, Chorus: Jeff Rees, Keith Smith, Mandy Smith, Susan Pidgen, Tom O’Reilly, Vicky O’Reilly
Crew: Band: Beth Worth, Dave Ball and Jim Rogan; Backstage: Jem Hall, Lynne Rees & Margaret Walters, Prompt: Jane Hall, Choreography: Charlotte Evans, Costume Makers: Jane Mather, Pam Evans & Steph Weaver, Lighting, Sound & Filming: Mark Bloor.