AN INTERNATIONAL dance company who draw their audience into the centre of joyful and inspiring performance are coming to Liskeard.
Norweigan company Panta Rei will be bringing ‘Make Me Dance’ to the Liskerrett Centre on Friday April 14: it will be their only performance in Cornwall with just four dates in England.
Described as an energizing event suitable for all ages, the show is an immersive dance theatre production where the audience is part of the performance space.
Through movement, sound and text, three dancers and one musician look at why they became professional artists. ‘Make Me Dance’ is about the choices we make and the small, universal stories that shape us as human beings.
One young audience member said: “I would recommend anyone to see the show. Make Me Dance fills its audience with energy and joy.”
Sally Hawken of the Liskerrett Centre said: “Liskerrett has hosted Panta Rei before and there are big fans here of their work.
“Lois Taylor of Dance Centred and other friends of Liskerrett will be accommodating the dancers, musician and technicians to make it all happen. We’re particularly interested in encouraging young people to see something dynamic and inspiring, so we are offering significant group discounts for students and under 18s.”
‘Make Me Dance’ will be at the Liskerrett Centre, Liskeard on April 14 at 7pm. To book visit https://www.carntocove.co.uk/event/panta-rei-danseteater-make-me-dance/