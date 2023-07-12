An Owner’s Rally welcomed pre-registered owners of Cockwells’ Duchy Motor Launches and Hardy motor yachts to join the fleet, and sail from Poole to Dartmouth to Fowey for an action-packed weekend from June 30 to July 2, both on the water and ashore.
The fleet of 12 vessels included two Duchy 27s, five Duchy 35s and five Hardy motor yachts, ranging from a Hardy 32 to a Hardy 62.
The rally commenced at Poole Quay Boat Haven on the Friday evening with a champagne reception sponsored by Raymarine UK.
Video director and renowned YouTuber, Harry Dwyer, who is travelling around the UK in his RIB, Goodwin, which has recently been on the receiving end of a restorative refit by Cockwells, made a guest appearance to judge the inaugural Owners’ Rally Concours d’Élégance.
A beautifully-crafted glass award plaque was awarded to the boat that met a series of criteria, including best-presented and well-travelled. The winner was Duchy 35 ‘Ornella’ whose home berth is Port Pendennis in Falmouth.
A cheque for £750 was presented to the Children’s Sailing Trust, which was donated by Cockwells and all who participated in the Rally. In addition, a number of generous donations from individuals brought the final total to more than £2000 for the charity, which creates accessible and affordable watersports and sailing opportunities for young people in Cornwall.
Next on the agenda was a formal dinner at the RNLI College, which is a centre of training excellence, not only for lifeboat crews but also for seasonal lifeguards.
After a breezy start on Saturday morning with 20 knot headwinds, six craft from the Poole to Dartmouth leg of the Rally headed out from Poole Harbour and as the sun broke through the clouds, the fleet’s departure was captured for posterity from above via a drone.
Following a spirited five-hour sail, during which Duchys and Hardys demonstrated their customary ease of handling and exceptional seaworthiness, the fleet arrived at Dartmouth Town Jetty. There, participants enjoyed the delights of a pop-up gin bar, courtesy of Dartmouth Gin. The evening event was sponsored by Nanni Energy in Blue and fine dining at the Embankment Restaurant on Dartmouth harbourfront ensued.
On the final day of the Rally, the fleet arrived at Fowey Harbour and celebrated with a champagne reception and evening meal at the Royal Fowey Yacht Club, sponsored by Howden Fastnet (Haven Knox Johnston Speciality).
Each participating vessel was presented with a Musto Genoa 25 bag crammed with goodies supplied by sponsors together with a commemorative plaque.
Owner and managing director, Dave Cockwell “It was a pleasure to welcome old friends and new to take part in this special annual occasion, and huge fun to sail with them in some of the best waters in the UK whilst enjoying the outstanding performance of our vessels in less than perfect conditions.
“I would like to express my thanks to everyone who helped to make the event run smoothly – from those who sailed with us and the harbour staff at Poole Quay Boat Haven, Dartmouth Harbour and Fowey Harbour, to the hospitality teams at our three venues, our generous sponsors, Harry Dwyer, Richard Langdon of Ocean Images Photography and the Cockwells team who delivered a highly-enjoyable weekend that was greatly appreciated by our guests.
“None of this would be possible without Cockwells’ skilled production team who build our iconic Duchy Motor Launches and Hardy motor yachts, and customise them to our clients’ unique specifications.
“With our strong forward order book and ambitious plans for the future, we look forward to building more bespoke leisure and commercial craft for those who appreciate luxury, quality craftsmanship and outstanding performance, both at home and around the world, for many years to come, and to welcoming even more owners to the Cockwells family.”