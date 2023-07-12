“I would like to express my thanks to everyone who helped to make the event run smoothly – from those who sailed with us and the harbour staff at Poole Quay Boat Haven, Dartmouth Harbour and Fowey Harbour, to the hospitality teams at our three venues, our generous sponsors, Harry Dwyer, Richard Langdon of Ocean Images Photography and the Cockwells team who delivered a highly-enjoyable weekend that was greatly appreciated by our guests.