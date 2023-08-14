FOLLOWING the success of the Travis Perkins ‘Regional Charity Football Match’ on Saturday, August 5 in Wadebridge the team have managed to raise an amount in excess of £9,500 for Macmillan.
A spokesperson said: “Macmillan is a charity close to everyone’s hearts and we are really proud of the amount we have been able to raise.
“We could not have done this without the support of our suppliers, customers and colleagues for their donations towards the auction, raffle prizes and money donated on the day.
“We had over 30 colleagues and customers taking part in the match itself with over 100 people turning up on the day to support.
“We would also like to say a massive thank you to Wadebridge Football club for allowing us to use their pitch and facilities so close to the start of the season and without you this wouldn’t have been possible.
“Thanks again to everyone that gave their time and money to this event. I’m sure the money raised will help this great charity.”