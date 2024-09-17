LOCAL charities and community groups are the beneficiaries from a music festival which was originally set up in celebration of the life of one of its towns famous sons.
Alstock, an annual music festival held in Bodmin’s Priory Park, was initially launched after the death of famed musician and music teacher Al Hodge.
Proceeds from the events are given towards a series of selected local causes, in addition to an annual bursary which is awarded to a young person in Bodmin.
£4,250 from the proceeds of the popular event have been divided between six different causes.
In addition to the Sunrise Centre receiving £1,000, local domestic abuse charity The Women’s Centre will get £750 alongside Children’s community nurses, with £500 a piece going to Age Concern Bodmin and Bodmin Scouts and a further £750 going towards the annual bursary towards a promising musician studying at Bodmin College, the local comprehensive academy school.
Luke Hodge, the event organiser and son of the late Al Hodge, said after the £1,000 donation to the Sunrise Centre: “We are excited to share that Alstock Music Festival has proudly donated £1,000 to the Sunrise Centre, one of our chosen charities, following the success of Alstock 2024!
“The Sunrise Centre, located at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro, is a beacon of hope for those battling cancer across Cornwall. It boasts an outpatient unit with eight clinical rooms, advanced radiotherapy machines, and its own CT scanner for precise treatment planning.
“This is just the beginning, with more charitable donations to follow! Your support at Alstock 2024 is making a real difference in our community.
Next year’s Alstock event, once again offering 12 hours of live music across two stages is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 26, 2025.